Cookout to benefit the Salvation Army

JACKSON, Tenn. — A spring cookout is benefiting the Salvation Army.

The cookout is being hosted by the Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m.

The menu for the cookout includes:

Grilled salmon or baby back ribs

Baked new potatoes

Garden salad

Grilled asparagus

Dinner roll

The cookout will be held at 28 Executive Drive in Jackson, and it is $20 per plate.

You can grab a ticket or pre-order by calling (985) 974-5432 or (731) 217-2576.

