Cookout to benefit the Salvation Army
JACKSON, Tenn. — A spring cookout is benefiting the Salvation Army.
The cookout is being hosted by the Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m.
The menu for the cookout includes:
- Grilled salmon or baby back ribs
- Baked new potatoes
- Garden salad
- Grilled asparagus
- Dinner roll
The cookout will be held at 28 Executive Drive in Jackson, and it is $20 per plate.
You can grab a ticket or pre-order by calling (985) 974-5432 or (731) 217-2576.
Find more local news here.