COVID-19 vaccine booster available to kids 5 to 11 starting Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says a COVID-19 vaccine booster will soon be available to kids aged five to 11.

The health department says they will begin offering the Pfizer booster on Friday to those eligible.

The health department says that minors must be brought by a parent or legal guardian.

You can get more information by calling (731) 240-1771.

