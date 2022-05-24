Doctor shares summer health tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — With warm and sunny conditions on the way to West Tennessee, it’s important to start preparing and to know your summer safety tips early.

Dr. Michael Revelle says it’s important to be aware of sun exposure and your body’s internal temperature during the summer months.

Because children do not have the ability to cope with heat as well as adults do, it’s important to limit time outside and pay attention to any symptoms of heat illness or exhaustion.

“If you’re going to go out and have fun out on the water — the lakes and rivers– do that earlier in the morning or later in the evening when the temperature is not quite as hot. Probably the worst time to be out is around noon to 2, where you would get the most sun exposure,” Revelle said.

Apply sunscreen often to prevent sunburns and use sunglasses or hats to protect your eyes.

It’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding any caffeine.

If you do find yourself subject to heat illness, it’s important to continue hydrating and to get to a cooler location to lower your body temperature.

