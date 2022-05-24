Gas prices high for summer travelers

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Summer months means it’s time for a vacation. But this summer might look a little different.

“We’re excited to get to Nashville. I am going to be seeing a friend of mine since eighth grade. So I am anxious to see her,” said Debbie Haley, who is traveling from Oregon.

“Right now, we just left Memphis and we are headed to Nashville for the next three days, and then we are going to meet up with family from Ohio in Gatlinburg. We are going to stay there through the holiday weekend,” said Deleana Strohl, from Wisconsin.

Traveling in a vehicle this summer might look a little different for the wallet.

“Gas prices are just crazy. In fact we waited in line yesterday for like 30 minutes because the gas was like 10 cents a gallon cheaper than it was somewhere else,” said Bob and Diane Block, from Illinois.

“We just encountered the highest prices in Memphis. I think that we are just around $4.20, and I think I just paid $4.51 right outside of Memphis,” Strohl said.

Driving from California, Greg Orchekowski has seen a unexpected gradual decline on gas prices. And for that, he is grateful.

“Typically in California, again I am only running 91 or better, it is $6.50 per. Got out of that and it has been cheaper the closer east we have been getting. We went out for a good meal. We could afford it,” Orchekowski said.

Strohl says gas prices are not stopping her summer plans. Despite the price increase, she says it’s still the cheaper way to travel.

“Because we are not flying, it is still going to be cheaper than flying because the cost to fly here and travel to three different spots we wanted to go to was going to be a little bit more cost prohibitive for us. It is a little bit cheaper despite the high prices,” Strohl said.

For those who are taking Interstate 40, Strohl says stay cautious around the bigger cities. She says traffic is much heavier in those areas.

