Laura Primrose Foster, age 57, a resident of Brownsville, TN, departed this life on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Per family request, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Laura was born on December 13, 1964, to Larry and Barbara Primrose. She was employed by Hooper Oil where she worked as the office secretary until she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching UT Football, spending the weekends with her family at the TN River, but especially fishing.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jimmy Foster of Brownsville, TN; two daughters, Jessica Foster of Brownsville, TN and Sarah Foster of Memphis, TN; her brother Allen (Tana) Primrose of Brownsville, TN; and two grandchildren Bryce and Noah Haak.

She was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Barbara Primrose.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All arrangements are under the care of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.