Madison County government agencies host job fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local agencies gathered on Tuesday to host the first county-wide government job fair.

“Funny story. It started out that we were going to have a job fair for the fire department, and it kind of grew into a county-wide job fair. So you know, we all work together. We can get more people into these job fairs, try to get more people interested in and get some good candidates,” said Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner.

Turner says they have many agencies participating, like the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the highway department and more.

“It is a wide variety of different agencies within the county. So even if they’re not represented here, you can get a job application and fill it out for any position open in the county,” Turner said.

The job fair lasted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“If you are not able to make it, you can contact our office at the fire department at 424-5577. And even if you aren’t interested in a job with us, we can put you in touch with those agencies that you are,” Turner said.

Turner said that the turn out has been fairly well. If it continues being successful, they hope to plan to do it again.

“A lot of people are interested in those government jobs because of the security of those in the future. I think it’s important that we do these, and hopefully, it’s something we can do once or twice a year,” Turner said.

Turner says if you’re wanting a change of environment in your current job, or not, he encourages everyone to at least come and check it out.

“You know, just come on out. There is a job for everybody. You don’t have to be firefighters or a police officer or one of those types of positions. There are jobs for everybody,” Turner said.

The event continues from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Tennessee Ag Research and Education Center on Airways Boulevard.

