McNairy County woman making blankets for Ukrainian kids

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — One woman wants to make sure no child gets left behind.

Donniella Sullivan is a resident of McNairy County. She is teaming up with Hobby Lobby and Samaritan’s Purse to make blankets for children in Ukraine.

Sullivan says the blankets have the Ukraine colors and is shaped in the form of the Ukrainian flag.

And one of her main inspirations for this was that her mother was also a child of war. She says she doesn’t want any child to lose hope.

“It made me realize just how much heartache people keep to themselves when they go through horrific times. And because of her life, I want to make a difference in another’s child life of war,” Sullivan said.

If you would like to help, she will accept yarn donations and gift cards through Hobby Lobby. And she needs other people helping to make the blankets.

For more information, check out her Facebook page.