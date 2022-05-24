Mid-Week Storms & Showers, Nice Three Day Weekend Coming

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for May 24th:

A warm front is lifting through West Tennessee this afternoon increasing the temperature and humidity, but it is also fueling some showers and weak storm activity. Storms will be become stronger and most widespread during the day on Wednesday and linger through Thursday. The system will move out on Friday but some showers could continue during the first half the of the day on Friday as well. We will let you know what is in store for your 3 day weekend coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around this evening and a chance for showers and pop up storms will also continue. Some weak storms will be possible but severe weather is not expected. Another round of showers and storms could drift through overnight into Wednesday morning as well and is also not expected to bring severe storms to the region either. Overnight lows will over fall into the mid to upper 60s. The winds will come out of the southeast most of Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

A round of morning rain showers and weak storms will move through West Tennessee but should clear out by the late morning and early afternoon. After a break from the rain into the afternoon, some stronger wind storms may try to spark up in the evening hours and linger around into Thursday morning. As of now, all of the region is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms. Highs on Wednesday will again reach the low 80s and Wednesday night lows will fall down to around 60°. The winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the south between 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers and weak storms are expected to linger on the back side of a low pressure system into the day on Thursday. The showers could clear out by Thursday night but mostly cloudy skies will remain for the majority of the day and night. Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid 70s under the mostly cloudy skies. The winds will stay out of the south or southwest but could vary in direction at times depending on the location of the storm system as it exits the region. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid 50s and the clouds could begin to break up overnight depending on how long it takes the system to exit the region.

FRIDAY:

Depending on how fast the storm system moves out, we could have mostly cloudy or partly cloudy conditions on Friday. Either way, the clouds should move out by Friday night. Highs on Friday will only reach the low 70s from a cool northwest breeze and early cloud cover. We should be dry though by Friday afternoon or evening and stay dry for several days in a row. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 50s again.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As of now the three day weekend looks absolutely fantastic for all of West Tennessee. Sunny to mostly sunny skies can be expected and the winds will come out of the southwest most of the 3 day weekend. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 80° but mid to upper 80s are likely for both Sunday and Memorial Day. Saturday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s and with the increase in humidity on Sunday, Sunday night lows will fall into the mid 60s. Each day should be a little bit warmer and more humid than the previous day this weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13