Mr. Maurice Graham born on January 25, 1934, in Columbus, Mississippi. He departed this life on May 21, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee.

Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Historic First Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00pm Friday, May 27, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Family Hour will follow from 7:00 pm-8:00pm.

Burial will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com