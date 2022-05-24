Mr. Maurice Graham

WBBJ Staff,

Maurice GrahamMr. Maurice Graham born on January 25, 1934, in Columbus, Mississippi. He departed this life on May 21, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee.

Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Historic First Baptist Church.  Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00pm Friday, May 27, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Family Hour will follow from 7:00 pm-8:00pm.

Burial will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com

