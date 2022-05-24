Mrs. Ellouise Willis Price
Mrs. Ellouise Willis Price was born on May 11,1943, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on May 21, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Straightway Apostolic Church.
Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Open Visitation will be from 1:00 pm-6:00 pm on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Greater Visions Church.
Please keep this family in prayer.
