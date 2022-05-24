Mrs. Ellouise Willis Price was born on May 11,1943, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on May 21, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Straightway Apostolic Church.

Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Open Visitation will be from 1:00 pm-6:00 pm on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Greater Visions Church.

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com