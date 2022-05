Mugshots : Madison County : 05/23/22 – 05/24/22

Burris Anderson Burris Anderson: Simple domestic assault

Alexis Reid Alexis Reid: Violation of probation

Caleb Woods Caleb Woods: Failure to appear

Carson Marshall Carson Marshall: Failure to appear

Ernesha Bond Ernesha Bond: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Ernesha Bond: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



Jeffrey Lane Jeffrey Lane: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

Kenyatta Palmer Kenyatta Palmer: Violation of probation, theft under $999, possession of stolen property

Markie Permenter Markie Permenter: Public intoxication

Shelia Schweigert Shelia Schweigert: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Shelia Schweigert: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Tiffany Jones Tiffany Jones: Violation of probation



William Tate William Tate: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/23/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/24/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.