Weston Blake McCage, age 17, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Brownsville Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Hershel Weaver officiating. Entombment will follow at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation for Weston will be on Thursday Evening, May 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Brownsville Funeral Home Chapel.

Weston was born on September 5, 2004. He was a 2022 graduate of Haywood High School. He loved fishing, country music, grilling out, lift up trucks, playing video games and riding ATV’s. He loved and was loved deeply by his family and will be greatly missed by friends and family.

He is survived by his parents Wesley and Amanda McCage; one sister, Madeline Alaine McCage; his paternal grandparents, Otha and Mary Ann McCage, his maternal grandparents, Butch and Diane Williams, all of Brownsville, TN; aunts and uncles, Anthony McCage, Robert and Tina McCage, Connie and Kevin Anderson, Pete and Stephanie Arender; cousins, Brooklyn Anderson, Ashton McCage and Timothy Arender; great-aunt and great-uncle, Gayle and Gerald Williams.

Pallbearers for the service are Pete Arender, Keith Goodman, Ed Robinson, Kevin Anderson, Robert McCage, and Kaleb Goodman. Honorary Pallbearer will be Anthony McCage.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.