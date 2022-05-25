A family remembers a teen gone too soon

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local young man is taken too soon because of gun violence.

Tyler Guy’s mother says she doesn’t understand why her son was taken away from her when he didn’t do anything wrong.

“Tyler was just a kind-hearted soul, there’s no one that could’ve met Tyler ever that could say that he was mean or rude. He was generally quiet in school,” said Sabrina Blue, Tyler Guy’s mother.

19-year-old Tyler Guy was killed May 20th on North Highland Avenue after someone shot at the car he was in, causing the car to crash into a tree.

His mother says she was shocked when she found out.

“I was in such disbelief that I immediately wanted to call Tyler because I’m just like there’s no way but the look on the officer’s face said this is real,” said Blue.

Blue says since she found out what happened, she’s felt a roller coaster of emotions.

“I think I’ve gone through every single emotion and then repeat it, from the denial to the almost feeling angry, to just complete bitterness and sadness it’s just been a flurry of emotions for me,” said Blue.

But she says she still has hope.

“Knowing about his spirituality, if I didn’t know that and have that in my heart and know that to be truth, I don’t know where I would be at right now to be honest with you, but knowing how he felt about God,” said Blue.

Blue also says something needs to change in the community to help avoid another shooting.

“It’s the nurturing that our community can do that can be a very big impact to stop the trickle down to where now we have a child with a gun going to jail. I think it really starts with home and church and I think we need to do less pointing fingers and more supporting each other,” said Blue.

Blue says she’s overwhelmed by the amount of support she’s received by friends, family and the community.

Jackson police are still looking for those responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call their criminal investigation division at (731) 425-8400.

You can also call crime stoppers (731) 424-8477.