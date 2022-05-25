Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to improve accountability in policing.

It’s a meaningful but limited action on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death that reflected the challenges in addressing racism, excessive use of force and public safety with a deadlocked Congress.

Most of the order issued Wednesday is focused on federal law enforcement agencies — for example, requiring them to review and revise policies on use of force.

It will also create a database to help track officer misconduct.

The administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from job-hopping.

The order also restricts the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.

