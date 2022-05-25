City taking nominations for Mayor’s Civic Pride Awards

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is searching for nominees for an upcoming award ceremony.

“We’re happy to announce that we are having our 32nd Mayor’s Civic Pride Award Ceremony on June 28 at 11:30 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center,” said Robin Chance, the Recycling Coordinator for the City of Jackson.

After beginning the ceremony in the 1990s, the City of Jackson, along with Keep Jackson Beautiful, is preparing for this year’s ceremony for outstanding beautification and landscaping in the city.

“Awards will be given for their beautification and landscaping of their properties for residential and business as well,” Chance said.

The awards will be split up between the five districts inside city limits and will include both top winners and honorable mentions.

“For the residential nominees, we will have five and then we’ll have five honorable mentions. That comes from the five districts that we have. Then for businesses, we will have five winners and three honorable mentions,” Chance said.

Anyone inside the city limits is welcome to be nominated. After nominations end on June 10, master gardeners will arrive to judge the nominee’s yard work.

“Once they tally those sheets, then we notify the winners and the honorable mentions. I personally will be visiting their homes to congratulate them and invite them to the award ceremony,” Chance said.

Along with the awards, the city will be selecting three people or businesses to award the environmental stewardship award for outstanding environmental work in Jackson.

“This year we are dedicating more than one award because we see a lot of undeserved stewardship nominees that we need to honor,” Chance said.

Only winners and honorable mentions will be allowed to attend the award ceremony and will be notified by the city if they are chosen.

If you would like to nominate someone, you can do so online.

“If you happen to drive by and you see a property that you feel like somebody has put a lot of work into, and you just feel like you want to give them recognition, you can do so by nomination. You can visit jacksontn.gov and head to Keep Jackson Beautiful for the Mayor’s Civic Pride,” Chance said.

The award winners will receive an award and a sign for their yard.

Find more local news here.