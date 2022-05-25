Deadlines coming for hemp producers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and USDA’s Farm Service Agency are teaming up to remind hemp producers of important deadlines.

With more than 1,000 hemp producers and more than 5.6 thousand licensed acres of hemp in the state of Tennessee, it’s important for producers to be aware of upcoming deadlines.

The license period begins on July 1 of every year and lasts into June 30 of the following year.

While you can apply for a license any day of the year, it will always expire on June 30th. And you will need a new license every year.

“Every year, our license expire on June 30th. The application window is open year round. So you can apply for a hemp license at any time, but that license will expire June 30th,” said Hemp Program Coordinator Denise Woods.

The cost for a license can depend on the acreage you have licensed and can range from $250 to $350.

Officials encourage you to apply early to ensure paperwork is finished by the end of the deadline period.

