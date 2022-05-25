FDA chief under fire for slow response to baby formula issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration testified about a series of setbacks that led to a months-long delay in inspecting the plant at the center of a nationwide baby formula shortage.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is facing questions Wednesday from House lawmakers probing the formula shortage.

Califf faced fury from members of Congress over the slow response, which has rattled parents and snowballed into a major political controversy.

Califf called the response “too slow” and “not optimal.”

Lawmakers will also hear from an executive from Abbott Nutrition, whose factory has been shuttered due to contamination.

