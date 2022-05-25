Helping Hand of Humboldt to host Kids in the Kitchen

Helping Hand of Humboldt will be hosting Kids in the Kitchen summer camp starting May 31.

Dates include:

May 31 to June 2

June 7 to June 9

June 14 to June 16

July 5 to July 7

July 12 to July 14

July 19 to July 21

Kids in grades fifth and up will attend the camp Tuesday through Thursday.

They will have an opportunity to be in the kitchen, preparing food along with serving it to the over 120 people in need that the nonprofit serves each day.

Executive Director Jocelyn Bundy says not only will students add some culinary experience to their skills, but also learn to have a heart to serve.

“We’re here to serve everybody, not just adults in need, but we’re here to serve children too. Help them learn, help them grow, and so we just decided, we’re in the kitchen cooking everyday, lets involve some kids. A good summer experience for them,” Bundy said.

Each week the non-profit will host a new camp with up to five children.

You can reserve your date by emailing helpinghandhumboldt@gmail.com.

You can also prepay here. You can also pay in-person.

