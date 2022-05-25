Jackson-Madison County Library hosting shows for kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting shows for kids in June.

The library says it will be hosting a variety of “edu-tainment” shows again after a two year pause.

Shows are:

June 1 at 4 p.m.: Mr. Bond the Science Guy

June 10 at 10 a.m.: Splash at the Library!

June 15 at 3:30 p.m.: Animalogy with Bob Tartar

June 25 at 10:30 a.m.: Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

All events are free and at the location at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

The library asks that if you have a party of eight or more, to contact them ahead of time.

You can learn more about shows at (731) 425-8600.

