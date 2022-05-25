JMCSS adding more security tools to schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school system is looking to add more ways to keep students safe to help avoid a school shooting.

Leaders with the Jackson-Madison County School System say, currently, there are walk-through metal detectors in all high schools in the school system. They say there will be some in the middle schools as well.

They say schools practice drills year round in case of an active shooter, and they try to prevent access to buildings from side doors.

The school system says that safety is the number one priority.

“Whether it be students, faculty or visitors, the number one priority is safety. We take that very seriously,” said Tim Gilmer, Chief Support Services Officer for JMCSS.

Gilmer says the metal detectors in middle schools would be starting next year.

