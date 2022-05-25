Mugshots : Madison County : 05/24/22 – 05/25/22

Daishienia Dunlap Daishienia Dunlap: Failure to appear

Braundicus Chatman Braundicus Chatman: Aggravated domestic assault

David Howell David Howell: Violation of order of protection

Deanna Yarbro Deanna Yarbro: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Emilio Hernandez Emilio Hernandez: Failure to appear



Harold Scott Harold Scott: Schedule VI drug violations

Jared Ellison Jared Ellison: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Martavious Whiteside Ballard Martavious Whiteside Ballard: Violation of community corrections

Robert Karnes Robert Karnes: Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/24/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/25/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.