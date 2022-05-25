Mugshots : Madison County : 05/24/22 – 05/25/22
Daishienia Dunlap
Daishienia Dunlap: Failure to appear
Braundicus Chatman
Braundicus Chatman: Aggravated domestic assault
David Howell
David Howell: Violation of order of protection
Deanna Yarbro
Deanna Yarbro: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Emilio Hernandez
Emilio Hernandez: Failure to appear
Harold Scott
Harold Scott: Schedule VI drug violations
Jared Ellison
Jared Ellison: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Martavious Whiteside Ballard
Martavious Whiteside Ballard: Violation of community corrections
Robert Karnes
Robert Karnes: Driving on revoked/suspended license
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/24/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/25/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.