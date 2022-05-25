Rain Showers & Weak Storms Continue Until Friday Morning

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for May 25th:

Another round of rain showers and weak storms are coming up from the south this afternoon and will move through Jackson between 3:30-4:30pm. Brief heavy rain and some lightning will be possible with these storms. Close to 2″ of rain has fallen around the Hub City since yesterday; so additional rainfall could lead to some minor flooding concerns around the city. Remember turn around don’t drown if you come across any flooded roadways. We will have the latest details on the rain plus your holiday weekend forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Rain showers and some stronger wind storms may try to spark up in the evening hours and linger around into Thursday morning. As of now, all of the region is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms. Wednesday night lows will fall down to around 60°. The winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the south between 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers and weak storms are expected to linger on the back side of a low pressure system into the day on Thursday. The showers could clear out by Thursday night but mostly cloudy skies will remain for the majority of the day and night. Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid 70s under the mostly cloudy skies. The winds will stay out of the south or southwest but could vary in direction at times depending on the location of the storm system as it exits the region. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid 50s and the clouds could begin to break up overnight depending on how long it takes the system to exit the region.

FRIDAY:

Depending on how fast the storm system moves out, we could have mostly cloudy or partly cloudy conditions on Friday. Either way, the clouds should move out by Friday night. Highs on Friday will only reach the low 70s from a cool northwest breeze and early cloud cover. We should be dry though by Friday afternoon or evening and stay dry for several days in a row. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 50s again.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As of now the three day weekend looks absolutely fantastic for all of West Tennessee. Sunny to mostly sunny skies can be expected and the winds will come out of the southwest most of the 3 day weekend. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 80° but mid to upper 80s are likely for both Sunday and Memorial Day. Saturday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s and with the increase in humidity on Sunday, Sunday night lows will fall into the mid 60s. Each day should be a little bit warmer and more humid than the previous day this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Nice weather is expected to continue for the first half and the middle of next week. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are likely to continue for Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday. Forecast models are hinting at at a weak front passing on Thursday that might increase the clouds a bit and bring a few degree temperature drop, but as of now, it looks very unimpressive. Highs will be up near 90° for the middle of the week and lows will hang around the mid to upper 60s each morning. Rain chances seem unlikely until possibly Thursday afternoon/evening, depending on the timing and strength of the next front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

