Stephanie Marie Gruthoff, age 31, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of Tipton County, TN. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Stephanie was born in Memphis, TN on Mary 17, 1991. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by one son: Bryson Gruthoff.

She is survived by her father: David Gruthoff (Shelley) of Covington, TN; her mother: Wendy Price of Covington, TN; one brother: David Gruthoff, Jr. of Brighton, TN; one sister: Morgan Danial Blalack of Covington, TN; two aunts: Joan Hurst and Sherry German; one uncle: Mitchell Gruthoff (Gwen) of Somerville, TN; She leaves a legacy of two sons: David Leon Gruthoff and Cameron Gruthoff; one daughter: Brooklyn Gail Nicole Gruthoff; and numerous cousins and extended family.

The Gruthoff Family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Brownsville Funeral Home.