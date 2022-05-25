Timothy Allan Griggs, Jr., age 33, resident of Williston, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday morning, May 21, 2022 at his home.

Timothy was born June 17, 1988 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was employed as a tile and granite warehouse worker and loved Memphis Tigers football and basketball. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding the river and everything about nature from the ocean to the mountains. Tim was very family-oriented and loved his family.

Timothy is survived by his mother, Diane Lawrence Griggs; his father, Timothy Griggs and his wife, Pam; two brothers, Tyler James Griggs and his wife, Jessica and Tanner Jacob Griggs; his grandmother, Anna Griggs; his grandfather, Don Lawrence; two stepsisters, Amanda Griffin and Anna Watkins; two stepbrothers, Tim Griffin and Matthew Watkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley Lawrence and his grandfather, Larry Griggs.

A visitation for Tim will be from 2 to 4 P.M. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services for Tim will be held at 4 P.M. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Billy Oyler officiating.

