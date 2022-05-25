‘We have to act’: Biden calls for restrictions after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school.

“We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws.

He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy.

Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

