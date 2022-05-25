Workers’ advocates turned away at Dollar General meeting

Associated Press,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A civil rights advocate says he and two Dollar General store workers were denied access to the company’s shareholder meeting in Tennessee where they had been outside protesting for better pay and workplace safety improvements.

William Barber

FILE – The Rev. William Barber and the Poor People’s Campaign talk to reporters about the need for the “Build Back Better” plan, voting rights, health care, immigrant rights and action on climate change, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The Rev. William Barber, a civil rights advocate says he and two Dollar General store workers were denied access to the company’s shareholder meeting Wednesday, May 25, 2022 where they had been outside protesting for better pay and workplace safety improvements. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The Rev. William Barber II told The Associated Press he and the two workers sought to enter the meeting Wednesday inside Goodlettsville City Hall with their proxy paperwork, but were told they could not go in after the meeting’s start time.

In a statement, Tennessee-based Dollar General said the meeting began “promptly” at its start time and no one was denied who showed up early or at the start time.

Barber said he saw nothing ahead of time that made entering late unallowable.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.

Categories: News, Tennessee News

Related Posts