Benton County inmate found unresponsive in cell

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate was found unresponsive on Tuesday, May 24.

The sheriff’s office says Christopher Ellis was found around 5:30 p.m. during a routine check, and died despite help from jail staff and EMS.

A preliminary investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and others has found that Ellis’ death was the result of a drug overdose.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says that charges against another inmate are pending the end of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office shared their condolences to Ellis’ family.

