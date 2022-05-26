‘Business After Hours’ held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — People got together to mix, mingle, and kick-off the summer.

The Mid-South Pain Treatment Center, located in Greystone Square, sponsored the Business After Hours event for the Jackson Chamber of Commerce Thursday night.

The center welcomed chamber members and members of the community to come network, meet each other, learn about each other’s businesses, and just relax and have fun.

“We just wanted to let our neighbors and community know that we’re here, that we’re here to serve them, to let them see our surgery center, to talk to our staff and get to know them. And to let them know we’re here, willing to serve them, and want to provide the best care we can for our patients,” said Suzanne Boyd, the Director of Community Relations for the Mid-South Pain Treatment Center.

Mid-South Pain Treatment Center is located at 1004 Greystone Square.

