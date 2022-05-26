Duck stamp contest winner artwork goes on display

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A new set of artwork is now on display at Discovery Park of America.

The winners of the 27th Annual Tennessee Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest are now on display until June 30.

The contest is a part of the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program, and helps teach wetland and waterfowl conservation.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Discovery Park of America on helping more people discover the importance of waterfowl conservation,” said Joan Howe, refuge ranger and Tennessee state coordinator for the Junior Duck Stamp Program. “With their current exhibits and educational programs that relate to the wildlife of this region, they are a natural fit.”

