Fire department to host inaugural stair climb in September

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department is beginning a new tradition in September.

The department announced on Thursday that it will be hosting the Inaugural Patriot Day Memorial Stair Climb on Sept. 10.

The climb will be held to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

“We will ‘never forget’ the growing list of heroes who have died due to illnesses related to their courageous work throughout the rescue and recovery effort,” said Jackson Fire Department Chief Darryl Samuels. “As we continue to face overwhelming odds, we will do so, with strength, resolve and unity. God bless the United States of America.”

The department says the climb will be open to all first responders, military personnel, and members of the community.

The stair climb will have around 2,200 stairs, meant to represent what was seen by first responders in the World Trade Center.

Additionally, there will be games for kids and adults, vendors, a dunking booth, and more, according to the department.

Proceeds from the day will go to the Public Fire Education Fund through The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

The event will be at 8 a.m. in the Ballpark at Jackson, 4 Fun Place. You can register for the event here.

Find more local news here.