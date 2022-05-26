Mugshots : Madison County : 05/25/22 – 05/26/22 May 26, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Frank Brown Frank Brown: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation Adeeb Alwahany Adeeb Alwahany: Simple domestic assault Akeem Matthews Akeem Matthews: Vandalism Carol Miller Carol Miller: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999/embezzlement Deadrick Brown Deadrick Brown: Driving on revoked/suspended license Elizabeth Cain Elizabeth Cain: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement Isaac Weeden Isaac Weeden: Driving on revoked/suspended license Javier Hogan Javier Hogan: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Joshua Robinson Joshua Robinson: Failure to appear Mark Johnson Mark Johnson: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest Patrick Nugent Patrick Nugent: Failure to appear Romello Woodfork Romello Woodfork: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Tyshun Hill Tyshun Hill: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving Tyshun Hill: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/26/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin