New scholarship established at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — A new scholarship has been established at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

First Choice Farm and Lawn of Union City and Kubota Tractor Corporation have created the Nick Smith Agriculture Scholarship Endowment, according to a news release.

The release says the scholarship was named for Nicholas “Nick” Doyle Smith, of Golo, Kentucky, who died in April of 2022.

The scholarship is meant to thank Smith and his family for their contributions to First Choice, as well as to help UT Martin students, much like Smith had done.

“Through my travels and business opportunities all over the country, I have come to realize that people with true success are the ones who open the doors for others,” Ron Parks said. “Nick’s work ethic, his love for family, and the opportunities that he provided to others in our

industry have been an inspiration to many, including myself.”

You can learn more or make a contribution to fund by calling Jeanna Swafford, the associate vice chancellor for UT Martin Development, at 731-881-7629.

