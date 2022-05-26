Patchy Clouds & Light Showers Linger Through Friday Morning

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for May 26th:

Clouds and some isolated showers will continue to drift through West Tennessee tonight and early during the day on Friday. Skies will begin to clear out Friday afternoon and plenty of sunshine is on the way for the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 70s on Friday but a nice warm up is on the way. Catch the latest 3 day weekend forecast and more on your rain chances tonight and Friday coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Rain showers are expected to linger on the back side of a low pressure system into Thursday night. The winds will stay out of the south or southwest and remain breezy at times as the storm system as it exits the region. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid 50s and the clouds could begin to break up overnight depending on how long it takes the system to exit the region.

FRIDAY:

Depending on how fast the storm system moves out, we could have mostly cloudy or partly cloudy conditions on Friday. Either way, the clouds should move out by Friday night. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid 70s from a cool northwest breeze and early cloud cover. It will remain a bit breezy at times into the afternoon. We should be dry though by Friday afternoon or evening and stay dry for several days in a row. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 50s again.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As of now the three day weekend looks absolutely fantastic for all of West Tennessee. Sunny to mostly sunny skies can be expected and the winds will come out of the southwest most of the 3 day weekend. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 80° but mid to upper 80s are likely for both Sunday and Memorial Day. Saturday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s and with the increase in humidity on Sunday, Sunday night lows will fall into the mid 60s. Each day should be a little bit warmer and more humid than the previous day this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Nice weather is expected to continue for the first half and the middle of next week. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are likely to continue for Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday. Forecast models are hinting at at a weak front passing on Thursday that might increase the clouds a bit and bring a few degree temperature drop, but as of now, it looks very unimpressive. Highs will be up near 90° for the middle of the week and lows will hang around the mid to upper 60s each morning. Rain chances seem unlikely until possibly Thursday afternoon/evening, depending on the timing and strength of the next front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

