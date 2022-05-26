Pools around West Tennessee prepare to open

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Memorial Day being the unofficial start to the summer, you might be looking for a place to keep cool.

Summer time means fun in the sun and fun at the pool. Many city pools are gearing up to open in the next week.

After two years of closing, Bolivar City Pools is opening their pool on June 1. The pool will be open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Milan City Pools is also opening their pool for the summer. Pool hours will be Monday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For those in Jackson, the T.R. White Sportsplex is opening their pool on either June 5 or June 6.

It will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. They will allow 25 people per lifeguard on duty.

“We don’t allow food or anything brought into the pool area while you’re swimming. You can’t eat, and we take breaks every 30 to 40 minutes,” said Terry Smith, the Director of the TR White Sportsplex.

Also at TR White, make sure to leave your backpacks at home, as they are not allowed at the pool.

