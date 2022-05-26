Rebecca Lynn Moncier, age 65, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Liberty Hall Church of Gadsden, TN. Burial to follow in the Hartsfield Cemetery. A visitation for the Moncier family will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Liberty Hall Church from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at Noon.

Mrs. Rebecca was born in Humboldt, TN on January 29, 1957, to the late Kelca Grooms and Hailey Hill Grooms. She was a faithful member of the Liberty Hall Church of Gadsden, where she loved Jesus and loved her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was also preceded in death by one brother: Steve Grooms; and one sister: Betty Tasker.

She is survived by her husband of over 27 years: James Ralph “Buddy” Moncier of Gadsden, TN; three sons: Adam Hayes (Cheryl) of Oakfield, TN, Matthew Moncier (Sunny) of Wichita, KS, Shannon Moncier (Bridget) of Richmond, TN; two daughters: Betsy Boals (Greg) of Gadsden, TN, Lisa Oglesby (Russell) of Brownsville, TN; two brothers: Bobby Grooms of Trenton, TN, Jimmy Grooms of Jackson, TN; one sister: Wanda Williams of Humboldt, TN; She leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one on the way.