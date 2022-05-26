Sandra Ann Sisco Spagnola

, age 71, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late James Anthony “Tony” Spagnola, Sr., departed this life Monday morning, May 23, 2022 at her home.

Sandra was born September 27, 1950 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Earl Sisco and Mary JoAnn Buck Sisco. She was married to James Anthony “Tony” Spagnola, Sr. on December 28, 1966. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2014 after 47 years of marriage. Sandra had been a resident of Moscow for the past 25 years and was of the Southern Baptist faith. She loved her church, grandchildren, animals and music.

Mrs. Spagnola is survived by two daughters, Donna Parmely (Bobby) and Sandra Williams; two sons, Tim Spagnola (Alma) and Anthony Spagnola; her sister, Connie Duncan; her brother, Jackie Sisco; five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Vickie Allan and her brother, Danny Sisco.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Spagnola will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Jason Russell officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mrs. Spagnola will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Shelby County Humane Society, 935 Farm Road, Memphis, TN 38134.

