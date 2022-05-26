West Tennessee city getting $500,000 grant

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A local city has received an EPA grant to help it assess ways in cleaning up the community.







On May 12, 2022, the Biden Administration awarded $254.5 million in Brownfields grants to 265 communities. One of those communities was the City of Bolivar.

“I’m excited that we received a $500,000 grant from the EPA, the Biden Administration for a Brownfields Assessment Grant. We’re excited to be able to, basically, just do an assessment on this property to see what we can do and the viability of it in the future,” said Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic.

Brownfields projects can range from cleaning up buildings with lead contamination to assessing and cleaning up buildings that once managed dangerous chemicals.

“This assessment will be able to tell us what we can do with the property. This property has been abandoned for years. So instead of it just sitting here, we’re taking the opportunity to build on it, find out what we can do, find out what needs to be cleaned up,” McTizic said.

The city is looking to assess the Old Tannery Building. However, the grant will not only cover that building, but other properties around Bolivar as well.

“A lot of times when we look at a Brownfield, we just think that is a property that can’t be used. But it’s an opportunity for us to build on something and bring something back to this plot of land. It has a lot of acres, it’s connected to Sand Beach Lake, connected to the Hatchie River, and it’s a part of our community,” McTizic said.

The city was notified of the grant early Thursday morning, meaning they are in the very early stages of phase one.

“We are very excited about this. I’ll say our grant administrator, Ms. Kathy Mayfield, did a lot of work on this. I think we applied for this twice and we were denied. So to actually get rewarded the grant is very exciting for us,” McTizic said.

McTizic would like to thank all who have made this possible.

