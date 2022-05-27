Funeral service for Bernice Gales, age 93, will be Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Whitehall Pentecostal Apostolic Church of God. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Gales died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her residence in Grayson, Georgia.

Visitation for Mrs. Gales will be Friday, June 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Gales will lie-in-state at Whitehall Pentecostal Apostolic Church of God on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.