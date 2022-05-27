Bike Night held at Bumpus Harley-Davidson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to rev up your engines.

Bikers and non-bikers came together Friday night for Bumpus Harley-Davidson Bike Night in Jackson.









Leaders say they partner with the local chapter of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Club.

Attendees got to enjoy free food, free beer, live music, and more. Owner Scott Bumpus says to think of it almost like a family reunion.

“Whether you buy a motorcycle here or not, you’re part of a big family. You can look at this as a family get together. It’s all about fun tonight, it’s all about hanging out, having fellowship,” Bumpus said.

Bumpus says Bike Night is the final Friday of each month, and it runs through the fall.

