Jackie “Jack” Joyner Fox, age 79, of Brownsville, TN, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Westside Church of Christ with a visitation starting at 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Burial to follow at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Mr. Larry Harper will be officiating the services.

Jack was born on January 3, 1943, in Brownsville, TN. Jack was employed by Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation for over 40 years where he served as president. He was a faithful member of Westside Church of Christ and was a proud elder of his church community. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed playing golf, duck hunting, boating, and adored spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mrs. Nell Pierce Fox, of Brownsville, TN; two sons, Jeffrey Joyner Fox (Amanda) of Crockett Mills, TN and Zachary Davis Fox of Brownsville, TN; one daughter Amy Fox Norville (Sam) of Bells, TN. He leaves a legacy of six grandchildren, Meagan Holt (Grayson), Margaret Ellen Harper (Joel), McKenzie Blitchington (Sam), Samanth Bourgeois (Joseph), Luke Norville, Savannah Thompson (Dylan), and six great-grandchildren, Owen Harper, Ellis Harper, Jack Harper, Enoch Holt, Anniston Bourgeois, Atticus Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, D.B. and Nina Joyner Fox.

The family has requested memorials may be made to the Westside Church of Christ, 3235 Hwy 54 W, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.