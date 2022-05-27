Jackson police say suspect found after shots fired

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired.

According to a news release, the Shotspotter Alert system alerted the department to shots being fired in the area of North Royal and East Forest Avenue on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Officers on the scene were able recover shell casings and get suspect information, according to the release.

Police say they were then able to find the suspect’s vehicle and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident following a pursuit.

JPD says the occupants of the vehicle — which was also reported stolen — were taken into custody, and that an AR-15 style rife belonging to the suspect was found inside.

JPD believes the incident was domestic related, and says they are not seeking additional suspects.

In a separate incident, Jackson police say a 17-year-old was also taken into custody on Thursday.

The department says they were taken into custody for being in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine and nearly 50 grams of marijuana.

Find updates on local crime here.