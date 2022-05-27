Local group raises awareness for cycling

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is looking to add more cycling awareness in the Hub City.

The Jackson Bicycle Coalition is hosting a Social Cycling every last Friday of the month at 6 p.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

This is to help promote bike lanes, cycling infrastructure and make streets safe.

The founder of the group says he wants local government leaders to help with their needs.

“We want protected, not just the regular bike lanes, but the protected bike lanes so that people can feel safe. That’s the number one goal for everyone out here,” said Allan Hess, the Founder of the Jackson Bicycle Coalition.

