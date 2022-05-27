Memorial held at local veterans cemetery

The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Henderson County hosted another ceremony in honor of Memorial Day.

Special guest speaker, retired Lt. Col. Joseph R. Lane delivered the memorial address. The service also featured a wreath presentation and reading of the names.

Organizers say it was a privilege to be able to bring people to together and show their gratitude for the many sacrifices veterans have made.

“Many of those who were killed in battle are remembered today, but also many who have lived a good fruitful life also, the fact that they have served our country,” said Eddie Long, Director of the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Many Memorial Day observances will be back in person after the pandemic forced most events to be held remotely for the past two years.

