Mugshots : Madison County : 05/26/22 – 05/27/22

Michael Lewis Michael Lewis: Criminal impersonation, simple possession/casual exchange, driving while unlicensed

Frank Wooden Frank Wooden: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Melvin Holcomb Melvin Holcomb: Aggravated domestic assault

Michael Green Michael Green: Failure to appear, violation of conditions of community supervision

Sabrina Greene Sabrina Greene: Vandalism



Trasmen Beard Trasmen Beard: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/27/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.