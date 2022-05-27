Mugshots : Madison County : 05/26/22 – 05/27/22 May 27, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Michael Lewis Michael Lewis: Criminal impersonation, simple possession/casual exchange, driving while unlicensed Frank Wooden Frank Wooden: Driving on revoked/suspended license Melvin Holcomb Melvin Holcomb: Aggravated domestic assault Michael Green Michael Green: Failure to appear, violation of conditions of community supervision Sabrina Greene Sabrina Greene: Vandalism Trasmen Beard Trasmen Beard: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest Trasmen Beard: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/27/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin