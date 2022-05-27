TAG Truck Center to build new location

JACKSON, Tenn. — TAG Truck Center is moving to a new location.

The center announced on Friday that a new dealership is being built along the interstate and Highway 70 at Exit 87 in Jackson.

The center, which is currently on E L Morgan Drive, will move operations to the new 100,000 square feet building once construction is finished.

“We are beyond excited to announce this expansion of our business in Jackson, TN,” said TAG Truck Center principal owners Gary Dodson and Tommy Earl. “This Freightliner and Western Star dealership will have a much more visible and accessible location along I-40, plus be able to better meet the service and parts demands in the Jackson, Tennessee area.”

The new location will have 46 service bays, according to their new release.

The release says that construction will begin this year and take around 12 to 18 months.

Find more local news here.