UTM Memorial Day ceremony honors those who fight for our freedom

MARTIN, Tenn. — University of Tennessee at Martin kicks off the Memorial Day weekend by recognizing the men and women that fight for our freedom.

The 3rd Annual UTM Memorial Day Ceremony remembered those that have served in the U.S. Military.

Congressman David Kustoff says we should always continue the conversation.

“The moment that we stop talking about brave men and women who have given their lives for us and to protect us in our freedoms is when we forget,” Kustoff said. “We can never talk about these men and women enough.”

University of Tennessee graduate Michael Banks was the guest speaker at the event. Banks has served with the National Guard since 2003 and was honored to be chosen this year.

“It is always an honor to speak in uniform on behalf of men and women in the service,” Banks said. “Memorial Day is to remember and commemorate those who have given all for our country. To me, it is the pinnacle of days to remember the military.”

UTM ROTC Cadet Malek Jones says he was grateful to salute those that have served before him.

“It is a very special feeling to be a part of a lineage of great Americans from university, all of the Cadre members. Just be a part of something that is bigger than yourself instills a certain type of patriotism in me, along with many other people,” said Jones.

And Jones hopes to continue their legacy.

“They are the backbone of our country, in my opinion without them, we wouldn’t have the stuff we have, starting from the Civil War to the Revolutionary War all the way to current conflicts now,” Jones said. “Without them, there wouldn’t be an America.”

As you celebrate this Memorial Day weekend, Jones says to remember those that have served and are still serving.

