William Kenneth “Ken” Brown, age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Jeanette Reeves Brown, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Ken was born December 29, 1937 in Canton, Mississippi, the son of the late William Edward Brown and Dorothy May Farrell Brown. He moved with his family to Memphis at the age of ten and received his education at Treadwell High School. He was married June 28, 1958 to Jeanette Reeves Brown and served his country in the United States Navy for three years.

Ken pursued a career as a machinist for many years before his retirement. He was a member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church in Eads, Tennessee and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. Ken will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Jeanette R. Brown; two daughters, Lisa Byrd and Pam Brown; his son, Ron Brown; five grandchildren, Scott, Chris, Rachel, Hannah and Kyle; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kayla, Savannah, Tenley, Brooklyn, Wyatt and R.J.; and one great-great-grandson, Travis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Mitchell Brown and his sister, Claudine Crisp.

Graveside Services for Mr. Brown will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Williston at a later date. The family requests that memorials be directed to Hickory Withe Baptist Church, 17675 Highway 196, Eads, TN 38028, Evergreen Cemetery, c/o Cheryl Rike, 345 Allen Road, Williston, TN 38076 or Midway Baptist Church, 2720 Highway 179, Whiteville, TN 38075.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.