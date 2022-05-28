Annual event is back in West Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Local residents got a chance to enjoy different styles of music.

The 12th annual exit 56 blues fest is taking place at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

Attendees are able to enjoy live blues music by artists from all across the south and offers a mix of traditional blues, rhythm and blues, rockin’ blues and everything in between.

One event goer says he enjoys seeing the community in these types of events.

“The greatest part, I’ve been seeing everyone enjoying themselves and there are some great bands going on, it’s local bands and stuff and it’s a very, very enjoyable atmosphere,” said Kirby Dunlap.

The blues fest will continue Sunday morning from 10 until 5.