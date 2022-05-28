Boaters race to win at Chickasaw lake

HENDERSON, Tenn. –School is out, summer is near, and the lake is calling your name and one state park is giving you the chance to have some fun in the sun!

Chickasaw State Park invited guests to participate in a paddle boat race on Lake Placid.





Four participants get into a paddle boat and race around the lake for ultimate victory.

However, there is one curve that slowed a few teams down, that was the use of water guns!

Every week Chickasaw State Park hosts weekly outdoor programs to get visitors more involved with park activities.

“We do different programs about every weekend, so I do about 15 programs a week, and then we do rent out the paddle boats on a daily basis. This just gives them something extra and different to do besides just running around the lake,” said Lindsey Brown, Seasonal Interpretive Park Ranger, Chickasaw State Park.

