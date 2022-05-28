Reeling in the fun, families fish at local event

JACKSON, Tenn. –Bobbing for a big one! One organization is giving local fishers the opportunity to reel em’ in.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation Hunting and Fishing Academy hosted their third annual fishing event in South Jackson.







When the event was first created there were about 20 to 30 participants, this year that number has tripled. Five hundred pounds of fish were put in the water to help fishers get a better catch.

The organization provided fishing rods, bait, and snacks. This event is a great opportunity for young fishers to catch their first fish.

“They don’t get the opportunity to fish probably as much as they want, just because you know, it’s pretty challenging to go out without the help of some of the mentors and volunteers that we’ve got here today, to get you started. So we’re able to provide all of the equipment and we’ve got some really good fishermen to help them to get started,” said Chris Hearn, West TN Field Representative TN Wildlife Federation.

